Essex County DA: Authorities investigating death of baby brought to hospital

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police are investigating the death of a baby that was brought to a hospital Friday evening and later declared dead, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.
State and Lawrence police are investigating after “an infant was brought into Holy Family Hospital Friday evening and later declared deceased,” the DA’s office said in an email.
The DA’s office said it is waiting to release any further details until the Chief Medical Examiner’s office gives an official ruling.
The DA’s office did not specify the baby’s place of residence nor how long the baby was at the hospital before being declared dead.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.