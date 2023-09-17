Local News Sumner Tunnel weekend closures are back The traffic will be diverted from 11 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Mondays on specific dates.

The Sumner Tunnel is back after months of closures, but there’s still more work to be done on the road ahead.

According to the city of Boston’s website, the tunnel will be shut down during several weekends this fall, from 11 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be diverted with road signs.

The closures started this weekend, and will include the:

Weekend of Sept. 22

Weekend of Sept. 29

Weekend of Oct. 20

Weekend of Oct. 27

Weekend of Nov. 3

Weekend of Nov. 10

Anyone with comments, questions, or concerns about the closures, can email the city at [email protected].

The Sumner Tunnel, which runs between East Boston and the North End, was the first traffic tunnel built in Massachusetts.

Advertisement:

The 90-year-old tunnel required more upkeep than the usual pace of repairs could provide and thus Massachusetts Department of Transportation Officials decided to begin closures to make more meaningful repairs.