Local News N.H. man dies after suffering 'medical event' at Patriots game The man suffered the "medical event" during the fourth quarter of the Patriots-Dolphins game Sunday night.

A New Hampshire man suffered a “medical event” during the New England Patriots game Sunday night in Foxborough and later died, state police said.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office identified the man as 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, in a press release Monday.

Mooney suffered the “apparent medical event” during the fourth quarter of the Patriots-Dolphins game, state police spokesperson Dave Procopio said in an email. He was sitting in the 308/309 section of Gillette Stadium when he suffered the medical issue around 11 p.m.

EMTs responded and took Mooney to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he was pronounced dead just before midnight, Procopio said. State police assigned to the DA’s office are “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident,” he said.

The chief medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy, but the investigation is “standard protocol,” the DA’s office said. No charges have been filed, and no further details have been released.

Earlier on Sunday, two local firefighters revived a man who had a heart attack at Gillette Stadium before the game began.