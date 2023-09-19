Local News $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Mass. as jackpot grows to $672 million The ticket, sold at Fields Station Liquors in Dorchester, matched all five of the white balls drawn on Monday night.

A Powerball ticket sold in Dorchester is worth $1 million, though no one has won the current $639 million jackpot yet.

The ticket, sold at Fields Station Liquors on Geneva Avenue, matched all five of the white balls drawn on Monday night for the $1 million prize, according to Mass. Lottery. Monday’s numbers were: 2, 21, 26, 40, 42 and red Powerball 9.

Fields Station Liquors will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The jackpot was last hit July 19, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California, Monday night’s Powerball drawing was the 26th since then.