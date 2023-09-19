Local News Groveland woman and child hit by car near elementary school A 67-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child were struck by a car near Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School on Monday morning.

Two pedestrians were hit by a car near an elementary school in Groveland on Monday morning, local police said.

A 67-year-old Groveland woman and a 7-year-old child were struck by the car while crossing a street near Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School at about 8:30 a.m., police said in a press release.

The two suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for further evaluation, police said.

Police said the driver, a 51-year-old Haverhill man, was issued a citation for failing to slow down for pedestrians. He stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The crash is still under investigation.