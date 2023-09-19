Local News Heavy rains cause retaining wall to collapse in Brighton, burying cars in mud Two cars were reportedly buried behind an apartment building on Tremont Street.

A retaining wall in Brighton collapsed Monday as heavy rains drenched the area, causing multiple cars to be buried in mud.

The incident happened behind an apartment building on Tremont Street, Boston 25 News reported. Residents told the station that the wall was only recently completed.

Crews responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Two cars were buried in the mud. Boston Police remained on scene overnight to make sure members of the public stayed away from the dangerous area.

The collapse was reportedly due to the rain and a tree that collapsed nearby. Allston-Brighton received 2.42 inches of rain Monday, by far the highest daily total this month, according to Boston Water and Sewer Commission. It’s the most rain the area has seen since Aug. 8, when 2.85 inches was recorded.

Crews were expected to arrive on Tuesday to extract the cars and assess the damage, 25 News reported.

MORE: A resident shared this photo from her window after the retaining wall at her Brighton condo complex collapsed last night. At least two cars were buried by the trees and mud@boston25 https://t.co/kZEmtVrsxm pic.twitter.com/OZFSCQEG3b — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) September 19, 2023