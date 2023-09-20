Local News DA’s office releases update on Patriots fan who died Dale Mooney died Sunday night after collapsing following a fight at the Patriots-Dolphins game at Gillette Stadium.

After conducting an autopsy on Dale Mooney, the New Hampshire man who died after collapsing following a fight at the Patriots game in Foxborough Sunday night, officials released preliminary results Wednesday.

Those results “did not suggest traumatic injury,” the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. However, they did “identify a medical issue.”

Mooney’s cause and manner of death remain undetermined, the DA’s office said; further testing needs to be done. Officials did not specify what medical issue was identified.

A witness, Joey Kilmartin, has told multiple media outlets that Mooney collapsed after being punched twice in the head by a Dolphins fan. The two men had been jawing at each other during the game, which eventually culminated in a physical altercation just before 11 p.m., he told the The Boston Globe.

After being punched, Mooney slumped over and did not move, even as first responders worked on him, Kilmartin said. At one point, a defibrillator was used to no avail.

Advertisement:

Mooney was reportedly sitting in Section 310, and the man wearing the Dolphins jersey was in Section 311. His identity has not been released.

Officials did not announce any charges Wednesday. An investigation is ongoing. Authorities have conducted multiple interviews and reviewed video clips that captured different angles of the altercation.

Mooney, of Newmarket, was a lifelong Patriots fan and 30-year season ticket member, stadium officials said after the incident.

Any eyewitness who has not already been interviewed by police, or anyone who has original video of the incident is being asked to contact the DA’s office at 781-830-4990.

Read the full statement from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office below:

Our investigation has included numerous law enforcement interviews and the examination of multiple angles of video capturing the scuffle prior to Mr. Dale Mooney’s collapse during the Sunday night game at Gillette Stadium. Preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue. Cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further testing. Our investigation remains open and ongoing. Any eye witness who has not already been interviewed by police, or anyone in possession of original video of the incident, is asked to contact the State Police Detective Unit – Norfolk DA’s Office at 781-830-4990.

BREAKING: This is 53 year old Dale Mooney, a 30 year NE Patriots season ticket holder who died at Gillette Stadium last night after an incident during the Dolphins game. Mass State Police are investigating if altercation in stands played a role. I’ll have more @boston25 5/6PM pic.twitter.com/Zs0w7BFfhJ — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 18, 2023