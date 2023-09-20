Local News Dorchester woman wins $1 million Powerball prize Tiffany Brown purchased her winning ticket at Supreme Liquors in Dorchester. Dorchester resident Tiffany Brown won a $1 million Powerball prize this week. Massachusetts State Lottery Commission

A Dorchester woman won a $1 million Powerball prize this week.

Tiffany Brown got lucky when the first five numbers of her Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday’s drawing. That drawing featured a $638 million jackpot.

Brown claimed her prize on Wednesday at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters, according to a release from the State Lottery. The prize amounts to $1 million before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Supreme Liquors, located at 506 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester. The store is set to receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket. Brown said she was encouraged to play by a friend because of the large jackpot.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $672 million. It would be the 10th-largest Powerball prize in history if won.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on July 19, when a California resident won $1.08 billion.