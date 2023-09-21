Local News Man charged in hammer attack that killed Freetown woman Matthew Lucas, 54, was ordered held without bail. He was found hiding in a shed nearby.

A Freetown man was charged with murder after a woman he lived with was found dead in their home.

Matthew Lucas, 54, was later found hiding in a nearby shed. He was ordered held without bail after his arraignment in Fall River District Court, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to 92 Chace Road in East Freetown at 4:24 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found Heidi Chace, 44, dead at the scene.

Authorities determined that Lucas, who lived with Chace, was the primary suspect. Police found him hiding in a shed on Burns Lane in Freetown at about 8:40 Wednesday morning.

Chace and Lucas were in a relationship, WCVB reported, and prosecutors said that they were using drugs Tuesday night when a fight might have started. Prosecutors also said Lucas beat Chace to death with a hammer.

An attorney representing Lucas said that he is schizophrenic and suffers from drug and alcohol addiction, WCVB reported.

After skipping a recent trial, Lucas was reportedly committed to a mental health facility before being released, the station reported.