Local News Bicyclist in critical condition after colliding with car, bus The cyclist reportedly struck a car door that swung open ahead of her and was flung into the side of a nearby school bus.

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning when her bicycle collided with a car door and then slammed into a school bus in Dorchester, according to officials.

The accident happened around 9:40 a.m. near 1200 Dorchester Avenue and Hancock Street, according to Boston police.

The cyclist, who was not identified, was riding her bike when a car door swung open in front of her, according to WBZ News. She reportedly struck the open door and was tossed into the side of a nearby school bus.

During the investigation, police closed the roads to traffic and instructed motorists to seek an alternative route.

Traffic Advisory: Due to a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle with life threatening injuries, the area of 1200 Dorchester Avenue and Hancock Street will be closed until further notice. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 22, 2023

No kids were on the bus at the time of the crash, WBZ reported. No charges were announced as of Friday evening.