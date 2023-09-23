Local News MSP: K9 team helps capture man accused of dragging trooper The man was charged with resisting arrest, assault, and other offenses, according to officials.

A Massachusetts State Police K9 team helped capture a Greenfield man who allegedly dragged a trooper on Interstate 91 north while fleeing a traffic stop on Friday, according to authorities.

Michael J. Williams, 45, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating on a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to stop for police, resisting arrest, and a few traffic violations, according to a statement from police.

Police said the trooper attempted to stop Williams, who was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu sedan, for motor vehicle violations at the Holyoke rest area on the northbound side of I-91.

The trooper was standing outside the Malibu and trying to secure Williams when Williams allegedly drove off, according to the statement.

Police said the Malibu dragged the trooper a short distance before allegedly striking the trooper’s cruiser and other vehicles as Williams fled.

After he freed himself from the Malibu, the trooper radioed the State Police-Northampton Barracks and reported what happened, according to the statement. The trooper then pursued Williams on I-91 north.

Several minutes later, Williams’ Malibu went off the road and crashed, according to the statement. Williams allegedly exited the car and ran into the adjacent woods, heading toward Route 5, according to officials.

Numerous state police patrols, K9 Unit teams, and local police patrols rushed to the area to begin a search, according to police.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., K9 Unit Sgt. Jack Doherty and his partner Roxy located Williams in the area and, along with a support element of other personnel, took him into custody, according to the statement.

Williams is being held without bail for violating the conditions of his probation from a previous conviction, according to police. He will be arraigned Monday in Northampton District Court.

Following the pursuit, police said the trooper who was dragged was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton for a lower-body injury. The trooper was treated and released, according to the statement.