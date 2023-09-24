Local News MSP: Man accused of carjacking BMW, leading police on chase that ends in crash

A man accused of carjacking a BMW and leading police on a high-speed chase was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly crashing the vehicle into a stone wall in Kingston, according to officials.

Boston police issued an alert at 8:23 a.m. Saturday morning, asking officers to be on the lookout for the suspect in an armed carjacking of a BMW SUV, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Police.

According to The Boston Globe, the vehicle’s owner was parking the car at 19 Boylston St. Saturday just after 8 a.m., when he was allegedly threatened with a knife, punched in the face, and had his car stolen.

Soon after the alert, a member of the public called state police with a report of a car driving erratically on Route 3 southbound that allegedly matched the description of the stolen vehicle, according to officials.

Troopers saw the BMW in Duxbury near the North Street overpass and tried to stop the car, according to the statement. Police said the driver refused to stop and fled the scene.

The suspect, identified by police, as Trevor Baylef, 34, of Scituate, allegedly took Exit 18 onto Main Street in Kingston and crashed into a stone wall.

Police said Baylef was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to be evaluated for any injuries. Troopers later located a knife in the crashed car, according to the statement.