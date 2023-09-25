Local News Driver cited after allegedly hitting 2 children with car in Lynn The children, ages 7 and 10, were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

A driver was cited after they allegedly hit two children with their car in Lynn Monday morning.

City police said they were called to 98 Holyoke St. at 8:17 a.m. for a report of a car crash. Their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver allegedly struck a 10-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and two parked cars with their car.

The children were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. The driver stayed at the scene, and police cited them “for charges related to unsafe operation and speeding.”

The children were walking to school with a parent when the crash happened, WBZ-TV reported.