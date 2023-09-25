Local News Four people assaulted near Berklee, suspect identified The four incidents took place in quick succession Saturday evening near Berklee College of Music.

Four people were assaulted over the weekend near Berklee College of Music, and police have identified a suspect.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, a member of the Berklee community was assaulted by a man in front of the Dunkin’ located at 153 Massachusetts Ave., according to a Berklee spokesperson. The Berklee Police Station is located next door, at 155 Massachusetts Ave.

The suspect then proceeded down Haviland Street and assaulted two more people, the spokesperson said. A final assault took place outside Symphony Mart, located at 1130 Boylston St.

Police received a detailed description of the suspect. Boston Police officers, MBTA Transit Police officers, and Massachusetts State Police troopers joined Berklee Police to canvass the area. They did not find the suspect at that time.

But around 11 p.m. that night, police responded to a report from a Berklee community member and found the suspect, according to the spokesperson. They were issued a summons to appear in court. Their identity has not been released.

Two victims received medical treatment on scene, while the other two refused, NBC10 Boston reported.

“We were sent out a notification that there was an assault that happened, and just to be careful and that there’s extra police,” Ellie Taube, a Berklee student, told NBC10. “It’s scary. I did order mace afterwards because Friday night I was walking back from MGM Music Hall and I was followed down the block by a man.”