Local News Shades of Michael Scott: DoorDash driver charged after following GPS into water in Middleton Police said the driver was able to exit the vehicle and walk to a nearby home, Dunkin’ order in hand. A DoorDash driver is facing charges after reportedly following their GPS into a swamp in Middleton last Friday. Middleton Police Department/Facebook

In a scene reminiscent of a classic gag from “The Office,” a DoorDash driver in Middleton followed their GPS into a swamp while delivering an order from Dunkin’ on Friday.

The panicked driver called police shortly before noon and told officers that they were following their GPS to an address on Mill Street, drove down a dirt road, “and then somehow ended up driving into a body of water,” Middleton police said.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle and walk to a nearby home on Kenney Road, Dunkin’ order in hand.

Middleton police and fire officials ultimately found the car down a dirt path behind 18 Kenney Road, still running and partially submerged in the water. The driver was taken to Beverly Hospital, and the homeowner arrived at the scene a few moments later, police said.

The car was towed away, and police said it did not appear that any of the vehicle’s fluids had leaked into the body of water.

The driver will be charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and police also requested that the RMV suspend the driver’s license. Boston.com has reached out to the Middleton Police Department for further insight on the charges.