14-year-old girl missing from Roxbury Prep School

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 14-year-old girl went missing from Roxbury Prep School on Wednesday afternoon, Boston Police said in a press release.
BPD Missing Person Alert: Nyara Jade Mitchell, 14, of Roslindale https://t.co/9r9Gl7PEqH pic.twitter.com/BG1THQtYdD— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 25, 2023
Nyara Jade Mitchell of Roslindale was last seen at 2 p.m. after a meeting at the Roxbury Prep School wearing a Roxbury Prep uniform, long sleeved blue shirt, blue trousers, and black sneakers, police said.
Mitchell is a frequent runaway known to visit the Downtown Crossing, Wensley Street, and Wilbert Street areas, police said.
Anyone with information regarding Mitchell’s whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or E-5 Detectives at 617-343-4560. If you would prefer to share information anonymously you can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.