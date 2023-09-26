Local News 14-year-old girl missing from Roxbury Prep School Nyara Jade Mitchell of Roslindale was last seen on Wednesday wearing a school uniform, long sleeved blue shirt, blue trousers, and black sneakers, police said. Nyara Jade Mitchell of Roslindale was last seen at 2 p.m. after a meeting at Roxbury Prep School. Boston Police Department

A 14-year-old girl went missing from Roxbury Prep School on Wednesday afternoon, Boston Police said in a press release.

BPD Missing Person Alert: Nyara Jade Mitchell, 14, of Roslindale https://t.co/9r9Gl7PEqH pic.twitter.com/BG1THQtYdD — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 25, 2023

Nyara Jade Mitchell of Roslindale was last seen at 2 p.m. after a meeting at the Roxbury Prep School wearing a Roxbury Prep uniform, long sleeved blue shirt, blue trousers, and black sneakers, police said.

Mitchell is a frequent runaway known to visit the Downtown Crossing, Wensley Street, and Wilbert Street areas, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell’s whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or E-5 Detectives at 617-343-4560. If you would prefer to share information anonymously you can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).