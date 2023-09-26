Minor injuries reported after car hits Green Line trolley in Brookline

Newsletter Signup
A car crashed into a Green Line train in Brookline Monday night, injuring two people and taking a stretch of the C branch offline as crews repaired an overhead wire.
The collision happened around 6:50 p.m., MBTA Transit Police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Transit police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the Cleveland Circle-bound trolley and the car were both heading outbound on Beacon Street when the car suddenly made a left turn against the red light at St. Paul Street.
The police agency shared photos from the scene of the crash, including a picture of a “no turn on red” sign.
Transit police reported two minor injuries in the collision, and an MBTA spokesperson confirmed that the crash also caused a problem with the train’s pantograph, the apparatus on the roof that draws power from overhead wires.
Around 7 p.m., the MBTA posted on social media that the C branch was experiencing delays of about 25 minutes between St. Paul Street and Coolidge Corner. The T sent shuttle buses to replace service between St. Mary’s Street and Coolidge Corner while crews made repairs, and trolleys were back up and running less than three hours later.
The driver of the car will be cited for a red light violation, transit police said.
