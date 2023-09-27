Teen rescued, airlifted after falling 60 feet on Maine mountain

Newsletter Signup
A 15-year-old boy was airlifted off of Tumbledown Mountain in Maine after breaking his leg in a fall Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Lund, of Dixfield, was hiking with a friend off-trail near the Loop Trail when he slipped and fell 60 feet down the mountain, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in a news release.
The teen sustained a compound fracture on his left leg during the fall, which happened shortly before 2 p.m.
Game wardens, volunteers from Franklin Search and Rescue and Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue, and members of the Weld, Wilton, and Carthage fire departments hiked more than a mile to where Lund had fallen, according to the news release.
Due to the severity of his fracture, the first responders decided to fly Lund out via Maine Forest Service helicopter. They carried him up the mountain to an open area, and a helicopter arrived and lifted Lund up just after 5 p.m.
He was later transferred to Franklin Memorial Hospital and then Maine Medical Center for further treatment, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.
