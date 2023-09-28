Local News Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives Vermont housing trust $20M, largest donation in its history The trust, which has existed for almost four decades, said it will use the money to further its mission of developing affordable homes in northwestern Vermont. Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 2018. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File





BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A housing trust in Vermont has received $20 million — the largest donation in its history — from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Representatives for Champlain Housing Trust said Wednesday that Scott made the donation through her fund, Yield Giving. Scott, one of the richest women in the world and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given more than $14 billion to hundreds of charities over the past three years.

The trust, which has existed for almost four decades, said it will use the money to further its mission of developing affordable homes in northwestern Vermont.

Champlain Housing Trust chief executive officer Michael Monte said the donation reflects Scott’s confidence in the trust’s “efforts to address the region’s housing crisis, the work we do in supporting people in need, and the track record of serving our communities over the last 40 years.”