Tewksbury man killed in I-93 crash in Reading

A 41-year-old Tewksbury man is dead following an early morning crash on Interstate 93 north in Reading.
Michael Murphy’s 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was apparently stopped in the right travel lane of the interstate near the Commerce Way ramp at about 1:02 a.m. when it was rear-ended by a box truck, state police said in a release. Police are still investigating why the pickup was stopped.
Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene; the box truck driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
