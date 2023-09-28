Local News Video shows SUV wrecking two parked cars in Worcester before fleeing The incident reportedly occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday on Pleasant Street.

Two parked cars were totaled in Worcester Saturday night after a driver plowed into them and fled the scene.

A video obtained by WHDH shows the incident, which was captured by surveillance cameras owned by a nearby business. It shows two cars parked on Pleasant Street around 9 p.m. The driver of a passing SUV seemingly loses control, sending the vehicle spinning into the parked cars.

The front end of the SUV collides with both cars, wrecking them and sending them up onto the sidewalk. The SUV’s momentum carries it a short distance away, where it can be seen stopping briefly slowly driving away.

Steve Matin, a musician who was playing at a venue across the street, told WHDH that one of the totaled cars belongs to him and the other belongs to a bandmate.

“Some guy walks up to me and says, ‘I hate to ruin your night, but someone hit your car,’” he told WHDH.