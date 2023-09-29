Local News One dead in Weymouth car crash A 40-year-old man was killed Friday in a three-vehicle collision on Route 3.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Weymouth early Friday morning.

Around 5:10 a.m., troopers assigned to the Norwell Barracks responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound, near Exit 38B, according to a statement from police.

Police said the vehicles involved in the crash were a 2014 Mazda CX5 sport utility vehicle, a 2016 Smart Fortwo car, and a 2011 Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicle.

The Mazda’s driver, a 40-year-old man, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement. Police had not identified the victim as of Friday evening.

The crash caused traffic to back up for miles as investigators worked the scene of the accident. MassDOT said on X that the two left lanes on Route 3 south were closed as of 6:30 a.m. Lanes reopened, and the scene was clear by 8:30 a.m., the agency said in an update.

The State Police-Norwell Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating the facts and circumstances that led up to the accident.