Police: Boy, 13, arrested with loaded handgun

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 13-year-old boy is facing gun charges after his arrest in Dorchester Thursday, according to Boston police.
Around 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person with a gun near Columbia Road and Washington Street.
Police said officers located the teenager, who matched a description provided by Boston Police Operations, with a group of males.
Police said the boy tried to leave the group and walk away once he spotted the officers, but they stopped him and conducted a pat frisk. The boy allegedly had a firearm in his jacket pocket, according to officials.
Police said the gun was later determined to be a Hi-Point C9 Luger with seven rounds in the magazine.
The boy was arrested and charged with illegal gun possession and illegal possession of ammunition, according to authorities.
His name will not be released because he is a minor. He is due to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.