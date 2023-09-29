Local News Police: Boy, 13, arrested with loaded handgun Police said the boy allegedly had a firearm in his jacket pocket that was loaded with seven rounds of ammunition.

A 13-year-old boy is facing gun charges after his arrest in Dorchester Thursday, according to Boston police.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person with a gun near Columbia Road and Washington Street.

Police said officers located the teenager, who matched a description provided by Boston Police Operations, with a group of males.

Police said the boy tried to leave the group and walk away once he spotted the officers, but they stopped him and conducted a pat frisk. The boy allegedly had a firearm in his jacket pocket, according to officials.

Police said the gun was later determined to be a Hi-Point C9 Luger with seven rounds in the magazine.

Advertisement:

The boy was arrested and charged with illegal gun possession and illegal possession of ammunition, according to authorities.

His name will not be released because he is a minor. He is due to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.