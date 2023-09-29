Local News Woman whose car plunged into the waters off Cape Cod has died The car was 15 feet underwater when authorities pulled the woman from the vehicle.

A woman who was found in her car floating in waters off the Cape Cod coast Monday night has died, authorities said in a press release Thursday.

Officials did not release the woman’s identity or age, but said they don’t suspect foul play. She was the only person found in the car.

Yarmouth Police said they received a call around 10:30 p.m. Monday about a crash that occurred at a dead-end road off Bay View Street Beach in Yarmouth and that there was a car about 100 feet out in the water.

When authorities arrived, they saw the car floating in the water before it went under about 15 feet deep.

Police, the fire and rescue members, and a dive team were able to get the victim out of the car. In the release Thursday, authorities said they tried life-saving measures and took the victim to the Cape Cod Hospital before she died.

Both Yarmouth Police and the Massachusetts State Police are still investigating the crash.