Local News Body found near Merrimack River identified as 29-year-old New Hampshire woman Police are still investigating how the Manchester woman died, but called her death a possible drowning.

Police are investigating after a New Hampshire woman’s body was found near the Merrimack River Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police were called to a location along the shore of the river in Manchester around noon for a report of a body, State Police said in a press release. The body was identified as that of 29-year-old Manchester resident Ashlee Krauss.

Krauss’ body was found by a homeowner who also alerted police, the release said. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Krauss’ body Monday to determine cause of death.

Advertisement:

Police are still investigating, but called the death a possible drowning. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or [email protected].