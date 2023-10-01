Body found near Merrimack River identified as 29-year-old New Hampshire woman

Newsletter Signup
Police are investigating after a New Hampshire woman’s body was found near the Merrimack River Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Police were called to a location along the shore of the river in Manchester around noon for a report of a body, State Police said in a press release. The body was identified as that of 29-year-old Manchester resident Ashlee Krauss.
Krauss’ body was found by a homeowner who also alerted police, the release said. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Krauss’ body Monday to determine cause of death.
Police are still investigating, but called the death a possible drowning. No further information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or [email protected].
