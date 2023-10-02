Local News Teen struck by car in Braintree suffers serious injuries The female teen was in stable condition as of Sunday morning, police said.

A teen was struck by a car while walking in Braintree early Sunday morning, suffering serious injuries, according to police.

The female teen was struck on Washington Street near Milton Road, the department said in a news release. She was taken to a hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

As of Sunday morning, police said, the teen was in stable condition.

“We ask that you keep this victim and her family in your thoughts and prayers,” the department wrote.

The driver stayed on scene after the crash and did not appear to be impaired, police said. State and local police are still investigating the crash.

Police have not identified the victim. No further information has been released.