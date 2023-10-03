Local News Broken track leads to delays, shuttle buses on Orange Line Orange Line riders saw a hiccup in their morning commute after the MBTA reported a cracked rail early on Tuesday. An inbound MBTA Orange Line train leaves Sullivan Station on July 25. Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe Staff, File

Orange Line riders briefly faced delays and shuttle buses Tuesday morning as MBTA crews worked to repair a cracked rail near Assembly Station in Somerville.

T spokesperson Lisa Battiston said the defect was reported near the Dana Bridge between Assembly and Wellington Station around 5:15 a.m. — about the time service usually starts on the Orange Line.

Shuttle buses replaced trains between Malden Center and Sullivan Square while crews made repairs, and Battiston said regular Orange Line service resumed around 7:10 a.m. In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the MBTA warned riders to expect residual delays of about 15 minutes.

The T is looking into what caused the cracked rail, though the transit agency noted that fluctuating temperatures could be a contributing factor. The MBTA website explains that extreme temperatures can put stress on the tracks.

