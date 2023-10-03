Local News Student driver crashes into Brockton home The driver and the vehicle's passenger were not injured in the crash.

A student driver crashed into a Brockton home on Monday evening, city police said.

Police said the driver and their passenger were not injured.

The student was driving an SUV on Manomet Street around 5:30 p.m. and lost control of the vehicle when she tried to take a right onto Belmont Street, police said. Police said the SUV hit 296 Belmont St., causing significant damage to the house and a fence.

The crash caused traffic delays for at least an hour, police said.