Local News 4-alarm fire engulfs MetroWest auto body shop One firefighter suffered a leg injury amid efforts to bring the fire under control on Tuesday.

A four-alarm fire broke out and destroyed an auto body shop in downtown Wayland on Tuesday afternoon.

Wayland firefighters received a 911 call shortly before 4 p.m. Arriving at the scene at 116 Main St., crews found fire and heavy smoke emerging from the rear of the building, which was occupied at the time, a release from Chief Neil McPherson noted.

Everyone was able to safely evacuate the building on their own, McPherson said.

Due to multiple explosions inside the shop, firefighters battled the blaze from outside the building and worked to protect two adjacent commercial properties, the chief added.

Officials credited firewalls separating these properties from the auto body shop for preventing the fire from spreading.

Advertisement:

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by about 7 p.m., the chief said.

One firefighter suffered a leg injury amid these efforts, according to McPherson.

Fire crews from Sudbury, Sherborn, Framingham, Lincoln, Weston, Marlborough, and Concord provided mutual aid at the scene, as well as Brewster Ambulance. Crews from Ashland, Hudson, and Wellesley helped cover Wayland fire stations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Wayland Fire Department, with assistance from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

See below for photos and videos from the scene:

Cell phone video shows the flames erupting from International Auto Body just before 4pm on Tuesday. @NBC10Boston https://t.co/VQcms99it3 pic.twitter.com/wciesu0Ln6 — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) October 4, 2023

On scene at a 4-alarm fire in Wayland for @GuilfoilPR assisting Wayland Fire. One firefighter injured. Fire scene still very active and smoky. pic.twitter.com/o0v9Twu1Rn — Robert Mills (@RobertMillsJGPR) October 3, 2023

HAPPENING NOW: @WaylandFire is dumping water on what remains of International Auto Body on Main St. after fire destroyed the business yesterday.



Chief says they think fire started in the back of the shop close to the “paint booth”. Investigators will be back today@boston25 pic.twitter.com/tRBArRBqQI — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) October 4, 2023