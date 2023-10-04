Local News Bodies of 2 divers recovered in Rockport The two men were diving in the area of Front Beach.

The bodies of two divers were recovered Wednesday in Rockport, according to authorities.

Rockport police found the first diver, a man, deceased at Front Beach earlier in the day, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement. When investigators learned that two individuals had been diving in the area Wednesday morning, a search began for the second diver.

The body of the second diver, a 70-year-old man in full diving gear, was later recovered.

Rockport police, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Coast Guard, and Research Vessel Ocean Reporter participated in the search.