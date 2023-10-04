Local News Juvenile, 20-year-old indicted on multiple charges related to Hyannis shooting Prosecutors said both the 16-year-old boy from Hyannis and the Pembroke man are being held without bail.

A 16-year-old and 20-year-old have been indicted on multiple charges by a grand jury in connection with the June shooting in Hyannis that left a man injured.

The Hyannis teen, whose name has not been released by authorities, and Chrystian Anderson of Pembroke were indicted on charges of fire-armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and conspiracy, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors say that on June 25, around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Main Street and High School Road in downtown Hyannis. Officials later learned that an 18-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his legs in the shooting and was taken first to Cape Cod Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center for treatment of the serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Investigators have previously said that the shooting was “not an act of random violence.”

Both the juvenile and Anderson are both being held without bail until their next respective court appearances, according to the DA’s office.