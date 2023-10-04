Man wanted in connection with Waltham murder arrested in Florida

Newsletter Signup
The 21-year-old Massachusetts man wanted in connection with a May shooting that left a Waltham man dead was recently found and arrested in Florida, according to authorities.
Josh Pierre, 21, of Waltham, was arrested September 22 in Miramar, Florida, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.
Prosecutors say that on May 22, just after 1:29 a.m., Pierre and other individuals traveled to Lyman Street in the area of Faneuil Road to meet the victim, Shelson Jules. After a brief exchange, Pierre allegedly fired several shots, fatally striking Jules twice from behind, before fleeing the scene.
Pierre was identified as the suspect in the shooting in July and charged, but prosecutors say that over the course of the investigation, the 21-year-old “took numerous steps to evade capture” before he was located in Florida.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Waltham District Court on charges of murder and possession of a firearm.
