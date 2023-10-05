Local News Bus driver, monitor arrested for alleged abuse of student with autism in Methuen A parent reportedly alerted school officials after noticing changes in his son's behavior.

A school bus driver and a bus monitor have reportedly both been arrested after allegedly abusing a student with autism in Methuen.

Anthony Amero, speaking with WHDH, said that his nonverbal son was abused both on the way to and from school. After noticing that his son was becoming nervous before getting on the bus, he contacted his son’s school, Nashoba Learning Group in Bedford.

Police obtained video of the bus that showed the monitor pinching the student, twisting his arm, hitting his head, pulling his fingers, and using derogatory language, according to a report obtained by WHDH. The driver is under fire for allegedly witnessing the abuse and not intervening.

Methuen police said Thursday that the department could not release the report because it is part of an open investigation.

The abuse began almost as soon as the student boarded and the bus pulled away from Amero’s house, he told NBC10 Boston. The alleged conduct is not believed to have been directed at any other students.

Both employees have reportedly been fired.

“Just keep him safe, that’s all I got to do and he wasn’t,” Amero told WHDH.