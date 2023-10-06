Mother’s boyfriend arrested on murder charge in death of Maine 3-year-old

Newsletter Signup
A man has been arrested and charged with murdering a 3-year-old girl in Maine on Christmas Day last year.
Tyler Witham-Jordan, 29, of Edgecomb, was arrested Friday morning and charged in connection with the death of Makinzlee Handrahan in Edgecomb, according to police. Witham-Jordan was dating the 3-year-old’s mother at the time of the child’s death, police said.
According to police, a 911 call was made on Dec. 25, 2022, around 7:37 a.m. reporting that the toddler was not breathing. An autopsy by the chief medical examiner ruled the child’s death a homicide, but authorities are withholding the cause of her death.
Police said Witham-Jordan was taken to Wiscasset’s Two Bridges Jail and is expected to appear in court next week on the murder charge.
