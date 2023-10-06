Local News Vermont police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after woman found dead in Castleton "The public is urged to remain vigilant and alert for suspicious person(s) and activities."

Vermont police are warning the public to remain on guard as they search for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Castleton on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to a report of a deceased woman found near 1587 South St. and the Rail Trail, according to Vermont State Police. At the scene, troopers found the dead woman. A witness told investigators that a possible suspect was seen on the trail walking towards the Castleton University campus after gunshots were heard.

“The witness described the male as a white male approximately 5-foot-10, short dark-colored hair, last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a black backpack,” police said. “The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged to remain vigilant and alert for suspicious person(s) and activities and to report anything suspicious to the Vermont State Police.”

Police are asking the public and businesses in the Castleton area to review surveillance systems for the suspect from early afternoon to evening on Thursday.

The woman’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, according to police.

The ongoing investigation prompted the shutdown of the Castleton University campus on Friday, with all events canceled and a shelter-in-place order issued for those on campus.

Major Daniel Trudeau of the Vermont State Police said at a press conference on Friday that the trail will also remain closed during the investigation, according to The Boston Globe. He said the woman who was found dead was not a student at the university and the suspect has not yet been identified.

“I don’t want to come off as we are trying to scare people, but this is legitimate,” he said, according to the Globe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.