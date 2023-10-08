Local News Amtrak train crashes into SUV in Vermont The driver of the SUV was killed, and the passenger was injured, according to officials.





VERNON, Vt. (AP) — An Amtrak passenger train crashed into an SUV in southeastern Vermont, killing the SUV’s driver and injuring his passenger, authorities said.

The state police said 53-year-old Craig Hudson, of Brattleboro, died in the crash Friday in Vernon, a town of about 2,000 people that borders New Hampshire and Massachusetts. His passenger, 47-year-old Shenandoah Gilbert, of Vernon, was being treated for injuries at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.

No one was hurt on the train, which continued its route after a delay, authorities said.

Amtrak said there were 215 passengers on board train 56, which was traveling from Washington, D.C., to St. Albans, Vermont.

Further information has not been released.

A state police reconstruction team is investigating the crash, with remote assistance from Amtrak police.