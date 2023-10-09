Local News ‘A young life cut short’: Authorities investigating fatal shooting of 23-year-old in Chelsea “We are doing everything possible to identify and arrest those responsible for this tragedy.”

A homicide investigation is underway in Chelsea after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in the city.

Chelsea police responded to multiple 911 calls and a shot spotter activation in the area of Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street around 10:23 p.m., according to state police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. The officers found a young man, later identified as Santos David Canizales of Chelsea, on the ground at the corner of Congress and Shurtleff, suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The 23-year-old was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Once again we’re looking at a young life cut short and a family forced to live with eternal grief, all due to illegal guns too easily obtained and too willingly used,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “We are doing everything possible to identify and arrest those responsible for this tragedy.”

The shooting is being investigated by the DA’s office along with state and local police.