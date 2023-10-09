Peabody man dies of injuries after being struck by vehicle, DA says

Newsletter Signup
A 61-year-old Peabody man has died of injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Robert King was struck by a vehicle on Summit Street in Peabody around 7:40 p.m. Sunday night, the DA’s office said in a press release. He was pronounced dead early Monday morning at a hospital.
State and local police are investigating the crash. The name of the driver involved is being withheld pending the investigation’s completion, the DA’s office said.
No charges have been filed at this time.
