Local News Person rescued from rock in NH river after being stranded for over 24 hours The person, who has not been identified, told rescue crews they became stranded after they injured their leg. Crews rescued a person who was stranded on a rock in the Pemigewasset River Sunday morning. Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue

First responders rescued a person from a rock in a New Hampshire river Sunday after they suffered a leg injury and were stranded for more than 24 hours.

Firefighters and police from multiple departments responded to Livermore Falls in Campton around 10:45 a.m., according to Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue. A caller told them they could hear someone yelling for help across the Pemigewasset River, but that they were unsure of the nature of the emergency.

When crews arrived, they were able to communicate verbally with the stranded person, who was on a rock on the western side of the river, the department said. The person told them they’d suffered a leg injury and had been stranded for over 24 hours.

Crews requested a boat, and in the meantime rigged up a rope system, the department said. They were able to belay a crewmember over to medically evaluate the injured person.

Once the boat arrived, crews went out to the rock and rescued the injured person, the department said. An ambulance then took the injured person to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.

The fire department did not identify the person they rescued, nor specify the person’s current condition.