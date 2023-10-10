Two 12-year-olds charged in daytime vandalism of East Bridgewater Catholic church

Newsletter Signup
Two 12-year-olds are facing a handful of charges in connection with Friday’s daytime vandalism of a Catholic church in East Bridgewater.
East Bridgewater police and firefighters responded to St. John the Evangelist at 210 Central Street on Friday afternoon. An initial investigation found a fire had been set near the church’s altar, damaging the altar cloth as well as a Bible. Food items were also taken from the church’s pantry.
A witness and video footage led investigators to charging the two 12-year-olds, a boy and a girl, East Bridgewater police said Tuesday. Both children are facing charges of burning a building, larceny from a building, destruction of property over $1,200, and breaking and entering a building in the daytime — a felony.
The 12-year-olds will be arraigned in Brockton District Juvenile Court.
