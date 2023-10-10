Local News Two 12-year-olds charged in daytime vandalism of East Bridgewater Catholic church A fire was set near the church’s altar and items stolen from the food pantry. A fire was set Friday at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in East Bridgewater. Yellow fire retardant powder stains the cloth covering the altar. Courtesy/East Bridgewater Police Department

Two 12-year-olds are facing a handful of charges in connection with Friday’s daytime vandalism of a Catholic church in East Bridgewater.

East Bridgewater police and firefighters responded to St. John the Evangelist at 210 Central Street on Friday afternoon. An initial investigation found a fire had been set near the church’s altar, damaging the altar cloth as well as a Bible. Food items were also taken from the church’s pantry.

A witness and video footage led investigators to charging the two 12-year-olds, a boy and a girl, East Bridgewater police said Tuesday. Both children are facing charges of burning a building, larceny from a building, destruction of property over $1,200, and breaking and entering a building in the daytime — a felony.

The 12-year-olds will be arraigned in Brockton District Juvenile Court.