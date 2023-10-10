Local News

Boston police ask for public’s help after dog stolen

Police said the pup, Princess, was stolen from the Washington Park Mall on Friday.

By Dialynn Dwyer

Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual in connection with the theft of a dog from a shopping mall on Friday. 

Police said the pup, Princess, was stolen at the Washington Park Mall. The department released images of a man they are seeking to identify in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives at 617) 343-4275.