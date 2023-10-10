Boston police ask for public’s help after dog stolen

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual in connection with the theft of a dog from a shopping mall on Friday.
Police said the pup, Princess, was stolen at the Washington Park Mall. The department released images of a man they are seeking to identify in connection with the theft.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives at 617) 343-4275.
