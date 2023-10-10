Local News Boston police ask for public’s help after dog stolen Police said the pup, Princess, was stolen from the Washington Park Mall on Friday.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual in connection with the theft of a dog from a shopping mall on Friday.

Police said the pup, Princess, was stolen at the Washington Park Mall. The department released images of a man they are seeking to identify in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives at 617) 343-4275.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District B-2 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify An Individual Following a Larceny of a Dog https://t.co/k2nXxOwFKE pic.twitter.com/OziIJ7yhUX — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 10, 2023