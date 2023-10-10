South Shore residents warned to protect domestic animals after bear reportedly kills livestock

Newsletter Signup
Residents of one South Shore community are being urged to “take steps” to protect their domestic animals after a bear reportedly killed livestock.
The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Hanson, according to police.
“Unfortunately a resident reported to us today that our local bear and their livestock had a negative interaction,” police said. “If you have small domestic animals please take steps to protect them and discourage the bear from trying to make them his/her next meal.”
The Boston Herald reported a bear was spotted about 60 yards behind a home and later, a Massachusetts Environmental Police officer found a dead goat in the woods behind the house.
Dave Wattles, a black bear and furbearer biologist with MassWildlife, told the newspaper that bird feeders are contributing to drawing bears to homes.
“Every single bear in the state has been trained to go into backyards due to bird feeders, so it’s important that residents don’t have any accessible food sources on their property to draw bears in, so no bird feeders,” Wattles said.
Police in Hanson urged residents to revisit tips from MassWildlife for avoiding conflicts with black bears. The recommendations include:
