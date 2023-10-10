Local News New Bedford woman, 23, who died in crash leaves behind three young children Kayla Bertoncini died after a car crash on South Boston Bypass Road Saturday night.

A 23-year-old New Bedford woman left behind three children when she was killed in a South Boston crash Saturday.

Massachusetts State Police identified the woman as Kayla Bertoncini. Now, her fiancé is left to care for Bertoncini’s three young children. The eldest is 4 years old, the middle child is 3, and the youngest is 4 months old, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.

Kayla Bertoncini, who died in a South Boston crash, leaves behind three young children. – GoFundMe

Police responded to the crash in South Boston involving a minivan and a flatbed tow truck at about 11:33 p.m. on Saturday. Bertoncini was driving a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica westbound on South Boston Bypass Road, just east of Frontage Road, according to police. The Chrysler crossed over the double yellow lines and collided with the tow truck traveling eastbound. The truck was towing another vehicle at the time.

Bertoncini was removed from her vehicle by state police troopers. She was brought to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

“Kayla’s three children were her whole life and she was truly an amazing mother,” Jade DeMoranville, a friend who organized the GoFundMe, wrote on the page.

Police say a 65-year-old Rowley man was behind the wheel of the tow truck at the time. He sustained minor injuries and was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing, and police did not say why the van crossed over into oncoming traffic.

Bertoncini was an only child, who lost her mother in recent years, according to the GoFundMe. The fundraiser had drawn more than $2,000 in donations at the time of publication. It has an $8,000 goal.

“Kayla you have been there for me since we were babies. From countless sleepovers to random adventures you have been there for me. I was so lucky to be able to grow up with a friend who lived up the street from me,” DeMoranville wrote in a Facebook post. “When we became friends again it was like I got my other half back. Getting to meet your children was the best thing ever. And when you asked me to be in your wedding I literally cried. This world is not fair at all. You did not deserve this at all. You were the kindest soul ever.”