Local News Still no Powerball jackpot winner, but 5 $50K tickets sold in Mass.

As the Powerball continues to climb — now, an estimated $1.73 billion after no one claimed the top prize in the latest drawing — five lucky people earned $50,000 prizes in Massachusetts.

The five winning tickets were purchased at Berkley Farms Liquors in Berkley, Save More Gas & Convenience Store in Raynham, Black Duck Market & Deli in Newburyport, a 7-Eleven in Charlestown, and North River Beverage in Marshfield, according to the state lottery.

The winning numbers announced Monday night were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the Powerball 14. There have been 35 consecutive drawings with no winner.

For a jackpot winner who opts for cash, the one-time payment would be an estimated $756.6 million.

The next drawing takes place Wednesday night.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion prize in November 2022.

We had five $50,000 winners in last night’s Powerball drawing 🎉 Check those tickets! pic.twitter.com/XTCB4KxC19 — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) October 10, 2023