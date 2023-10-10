Local News Taunton woman charged with OUI in crash with Dighton police cruiser Michelle Sousa, 30, is facing multiple charges in connection with the Monday night crash. A Honda CR-V collided with a Dighton police cruiser on Monday night. Taunton police

A Taunton woman is facing multiple charges after authorities say she crashed into a Dighton police cruiser on Monday night while driving under the influence.

Michelle Sousa, 30, has been charged with a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, OUI-Liquor resulting in serious injury and negligent operation, speeding, and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, according to Taunton police.

Officers responded around 8:55 p.m. Monday to the report of a crash involving a police cruiser in the area of Winthrop and Burt Streets, according to police. At the scene, they found a Dighton police cruiser with its driver-side door missing and airbags deployed. Nearby was a Honda CR-V with “significant damage” to the driver’s side of the car and airbags deployed.

The driver of the cruiser, a Dighton police officer, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released. The driver of the Honda, later identified as Sousa, was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police said the initial investigation determined that the Dighton officer had been responding to a call for service with his blue lights activated when Sousa, driving a high rate of speed, allegedly crossed over the double yellow line, striking the cruiser. Investigators allegedly found a half-empty bottle of liquor on the driver’s side of Sousa’s vehicle.

Sousa has been released from the hospital and was arraigned Tuesday on the charges in connection with the crash, according to police.