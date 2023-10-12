Local News Franklin police seeking missing girl, 15 Jazlyn Rodrigues was last seen leaving her Franklin home on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

Franklin police have requested the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jazlyn Rodrigues of Franklin is Hispanic and has dark curly hair with blonde highlights, according to social media posts from the police department.

The girl was last seen leaving her home on Woodview Way on Tuesday around 7 p.m. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding Jazlyn’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Franklin Police Department at 508-528-1212.