Police are searching for a suspect who dumped a dead raccoon on a woman’s windshield

Police in Tewksbury are investigating after a woman made a grisly discovery early Wednesday morning — a dead raccoon on her car.
The Marshall Street resident reported finding the dead animal, which appeared to have been run over by a car, on her windshield around 4:09 a.m., according to police. Investigators reviewed Ring camera footage from her home and found video of an individual walking onto the property around 12:30 a.m. holding a black plastic bag.
The individual then dumped the raccoon on the woman’s windshield and ran away.
“The suspect was wearing light blue jeans, and a black watch cap with two strings that hang down on the sides,” police said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 978-640-4385
Tewksbury police said officers removed the raccoon from the women’s windshield and “properly disposed of it.”
