Local News Police are searching for a suspect who dumped a dead raccoon on a woman’s windshield The incident was captured on a nearby Ring camera. Ring Camera footage of the suspect walking onto the Marshall Street property with a black plastic bag that contained a dead raccoon. Tewksbury police

Police in Tewksbury are investigating after a woman made a grisly discovery early Wednesday morning — a dead raccoon on her car.

The Marshall Street resident reported finding the dead animal, which appeared to have been run over by a car, on her windshield around 4:09 a.m., according to police. Investigators reviewed Ring camera footage from her home and found video of an individual walking onto the property around 12:30 a.m. holding a black plastic bag.

The individual then dumped the raccoon on the woman’s windshield and ran away.

“The suspect was wearing light blue jeans, and a black watch cap with two strings that hang down on the sides,” police said.

Advertisement:

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 978-640-4385

Tewksbury police said officers removed the raccoon from the women’s windshield and “properly disposed of it.”