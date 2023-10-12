Local News Police look to charge 3 R.I. men in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Dale Mooney died after being involved in an altercation at the Patriots game on Sept. 17. Dale Mooney GoFundMe

Foxborough Police said Thursday that they are seeking criminal complaints against three men in connection with the death of lifelong Patriots fan Dale Mooney at Gillette Stadium last month.

The department applied for criminal complaints alleging assault and battery and disorderly conduct against three Rhode Island men stemming from the altercation, Chief Michael Grace said in a release.

“The applications for complaint submitted by the Foxborough Police Department will now be scheduled for a probable-cause hearing before a clerk or assistant clerk in the Wrentham District Court in the coming weeks,” Grace said.

If the clerk finds probable cause to issue the charges, the names of the three men will be made publicly available. They were not released Thursday.

The date and time of the hearing has yet to be determined.

Mooney, 53, was in attendance when the Patriots took on the Dolphins on Sept. 17. A witness told multiple media outlets in the days afterwards that Mooney was punched twice in the head by a Dolphins fan and collapsed. Mooney and the other fan had been exchanging words throughout the entire Sunday night game, before their altercation around 11 p.m., according to The Boston Globe. Mooney was reportedly sitting in Section 310.

Mooney slumped over and did not move after being punched, according to the witness. At one point a defibrillator was used, to no avail.

Mooney was a 30-year season ticket holder who lived in Newmarket, N.H., stadium officials said after the incident.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office later said that preliminary autopsy results “did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue.”

The final cause and manner of the death remain undetermined pending further testing by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Grace said in the release Thursday.

Detectives reviewed multiple angles of video capturing the incident, and interviewed numerous witnesses during their investigation. That investigation, by Foxborough and state police, remains ongoing.

“Although that investigation remains open and ongoing, Foxborough Police – in consultation with the District Attorney’s Office – determined that the currently available evidence supported submitting applications for criminal complaint to Wrentham District Court at this time,” Grace said.