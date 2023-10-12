Police release surveillance footage from Commuter Rail station where missing Hyde Park teen was last seen

Newsletter Signup
Boston police released surveillance video Wednesday of a 16-year-old who has been missing for more than two weeks.
The video shows Tamarra Wilkins-Smith of Hyde Park outside of Attleboro Commuter Rail Station on Sunday, Sept. 24 around 1:50 p.m.
Tamarra, a Black teen, has black braided hair and stands about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, authorities said.
As shown in surveillance footage shared below, the teen was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, black and white checkered pants, black and red sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.
Before footage surfaced of Tamarra in the Attleboro area, she had last been seen at 980 Eastern Ave. in Malden around 10 a.m., Boston police said.
Authorities added that Tamarra attends Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester.
Boston police urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 911 or E-18 Detectives at 617-343-5607.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
See below for more photos:
