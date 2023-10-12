Local News Police release surveillance footage from Commuter Rail station where missing Hyde Park teen was last seen Tamarra Wilkins-Smith of Hyde Park has been missing since Sept. 24. Tamarra Wilkins-Smith, 16, of Hyde Park was last seen on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 24. Boston Police Department

Boston police released surveillance video Wednesday of a 16-year-old who has been missing for more than two weeks.

The video shows Tamarra Wilkins-Smith of Hyde Park outside of Attleboro Commuter Rail Station on Sunday, Sept. 24 around 1:50 p.m.

Tamarra, a Black teen, has black braided hair and stands about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, authorities said.

As shown in surveillance footage shared below, the teen was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, black and white checkered pants, black and red sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

Before footage surfaced of Tamarra in the Attleboro area, she had last been seen at 980 Eastern Ave. in Malden around 10 a.m., Boston police said.

Advertisement:

Authorities added that Tamarra attends Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester.

Boston police urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 911 or E-18 Detectives at 617-343-5607.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

See below for more photos: