Reward offered as search continues for missing Florida man last seen in Mass. Kevin Brennan, 29, was last seen in August in Milton. Kevin Brennan Quincy police

A reward is now being offered as the search continues for a Florida man who has been missing since August and was last seen in Massachusetts.

Kevin Brennan was last seen on August 14 near Central Avenue in Milton.

The Quincy Police Department said Brennan’s family is asking for the public’s help in finding the 29-year-old.

Brennan is described as being last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark shorts, and dark Asics sneakers.

“If you have any information that could assist in locating Kevin, please contact the number on the flyer, the Milton Police (617) 898-4800 or the Quincy Police (617) 479-1212,” police said.